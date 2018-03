ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟಿ 'ಶಮ್ಮಿ ಆಂಟಿ' ನಿಧನ

India

Trupti Hegde

T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age .. Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X

Veteran Bollywood and television actress Shammi has passed away today. She was acted in more than 200 films including ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Hum’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ so on.