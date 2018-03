ಗೋರಖಪುರದ ಸೋಲಿನ ಹಿಂದೆ ಯೋಗಿ, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕೋಲ್ಡ್ ವಾರ್?

India

oi-Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Uttar Pradesh by-polls results show all is not well between PM Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The PM, keeping away from campaigning in the high-voltage elections, seems to point to a deliberate strategy. While Yogi is upset with Amit Shah over candidate selection. At the end, BJP lost the crucial battle.