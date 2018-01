ಆಧಾರ್ ಕುರಿತ ವದಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಾರಾಸಗಟು ತಳ್ಳಿಹಾಕಿದ UIDAI

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has denied the media report published in a news paper, titled "Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details" and has said that it is a case of misreporting. The UIDAI assured that there has not been any Aadhaar data breach. The Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure.