ಕಾವೇರಿ ಜಲಮಂಡಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಬಂದ್

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Chennai: DMK & other opposition demonstrate 'road-roko' protest, the parties have also called for a state-wide bandh over #CauveryMangementBoard issue. Heavy Police force deployed. pic.twitter.com/zDgsQoJ2A3

English summary

DMK and other opposition demonstrate 'road-roko' protest, the parties have also called for a state-wide bandh over Cauvery Mangement Board issue. Heavy Police force deployed.