125 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರಿಂದ ಮಾತ್ರ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛ ಭಾರತ ಸಾಧ್ಯ : ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) will not be achieved by only a select group of leaders or officials, but all 125 crore Indians should come together to achieve the 'dream'. The Prime Minister was speaking at a programme to mark the third anniversary of 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.