ಶಬರಿಮಲೆಗೆ ಬರುವ ಪುರುಷ ಭಕ್ತರ ಪರಿಶುದ್ಧತೆಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ: ಟ್ವಿಂಕಲ್

LISTEN IN | Sabarimala trust should also have a machine to test whether men going there are celibate: Producer-activist @mrsfunnybones #MenToo pic.twitter.com/LsM9nwhj3q

Sabarimala row: Actor-turned-producer-activist Twinkle Khanna on Friday said if menstruating women are not allowed in religious places like the Kerala temple, then men should also be tested for celibacy before they enter the temple.