ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಅಂತಿಮ ಪಟ್ಟಿ

India

Trupti Hegde

The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing Biennial Elections to the council of states (Rajya Sabha) of different states. pic.twitter.com/0cEJ6tfkzk

English summary

The stage is set for the Rajya Sabha elections. Today is the last date of nomination for the elections to 59 Rajya Sabha seats. The polling and counting will take place on March 23. The last date to withdraw is March 15.