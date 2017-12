ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ: ನದಿಗೆ ಉರುಳಿ ಬಿದ್ದ ಬಸ್, 30 ಸಾವು, ಹಲವರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ

India

Ramesh B

Rajasthan: #Visuals from the site of accident in Dubi, Sawai Madhopur ; 12 people dead, 24 injured after a bus carrying passengers fell of a bridge into a river pic.twitter.com/7pruEkOjmc

Rajasthan: Total 26 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is underway to find any survivors: Subhash Mishra, CO, City on bus accident in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi pic.twitter.com/x8QCCTFED6

English summary

At least 30 people dead and over 15 are reported to have suffered serious injuries after a passenger bus fell into Banas river today in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi on December 23 morning.