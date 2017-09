ನವೆಂಬರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಗೆ ಪಟ್ಟಾಭಿಷೇಕ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Sonia Gandhi's 19 year long term as Congress vice-president will come to an end in November. The fourth woman in the Congress to hold the post after Annie Besant, Sarojini Naidu and Indira Gandhi, she will pass on the mantle to her son, Rahul Gandhi in November.