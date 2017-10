ಹಣದುಬ್ಬರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮಾತು: ವೈರಲ್ ಆಯ್ತು ವಿಡಿಯೋ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

If Rahul is do confident of congress victory,better he also contest from Gujarat to prove his popularity.

Why didn't Congress take those steps when they destroyed India for 10 yrs

If he wants to bring petrol price to HOST why Cong's ruled states not supporting Government in @GST_Council ?is he mad?

Sounds exactly how students evade answering a question when they don't know the answers. 😂Ghuma Ghuma kar har Sawal ka ek hi Jawab🙃😛

#WATCH Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi replies to a question on steps which Congress would take to lower down inflation if Congress comes into power. pic.twitter.com/YpxSFIxY8w

English summary

Foundation of inflation was the increase in the petrol and diesel prices. Ruling government should include fuel prices in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, responding to a question congress vice president Rahul Gandhi told. The video becames viral now.