ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸೂಕ್ತ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ!

I will vote for any party that promises to make Rahul Dravid our PM. #RahulDravidForPM #Cricket #BCCI #India #thegotoman #TheWall pic.twitter.com/OwSazl3Rlm

There is only one person who can beat Modiji in pm election...Rahul......wait wait..not gandhi....Rahul Dravid.... #RahulDravidForPM

We need a person like him who has no selfishness, no greed for money #RahulDravidForPM

#RahulDravidForPM - That's trending 😄 The only person who can Make India Great Again #MIGA #TheWall !

Former captain of Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid's decision of equally distributing cash award from BCCI for the success of ICC Under 19 world cup has increased his popularity even more. Many twitterians say Rahul Dravid should be our PM!