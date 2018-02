ಬಿಗ್ ಡೇಟಾ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪರ್ಟ್ ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ಪ್ರಾವೀಣ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾರುಹೋದ ರಾಹುಲ್!

India

Prasad

Excited to announce a “Data Analytics” dept under the leadership of Praveen Chakravarty to effectively use “Big Data”. pic.twitter.com/hvOBVZILlk

English summary

Political economist and senior fellow at the IDFC Institute Praveen Chakravarty has been appointed as the head of the Congress party’s Data Analytics Department. AICC president Rahul Gandhi announced this on Twitter. P Chidambaram has welcomed this move and said, Data analysis will identify the organization's strengths and weaknesses.