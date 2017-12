ವಾಜಪೇಯಿ ನಿವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health.

Visited Atal Ji to convey birthday greetings to him. Spent time with his family as well. pic.twitter.com/3MSor8x2UD

English summary

Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi has wished former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health”, the Prime Minister said.