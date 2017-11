ಮೋದಿ ಮನವಿಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಿ, ಅಪನಗದೀಕರಣ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ತಿಳಿಸಿ

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

What do you feel about the efforts to uproot corruption & black money. Tell me through this survey. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/eZB4tI9EmS

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‏ on Wednesday invited the people to respond to a survey to assess the people's reaction to demonetisation and its consequences.PM asks people to respond to survey on demonestisation