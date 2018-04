ಹೊಟ್ಟೆ ತುಂಬಾ ತಿಂದು ಉಪವಾಸ ಸತ್ಯಾಗ್ರಹ ಕುಳಿತರಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸಿಗರು?

India

😄😄😄well done @RahulGandhi ! Nothing like stuffing ur faces before a 5 hr “fast” n thn bringing alleged killers from 1984 riots to a program on “communal harmony” ! Wah! Truly inspirational politics 🙏🏻 https://t.co/CRI9wejVsD

Farcical fast for Dalits & Communal Harmony! Exposed by a journalist : Rahul's commitment for Dalits & minorities is fake as this "designer fast" Will @RahulGandhi sack these netas seen eating during fast? @scribe_prashant @ishaan_ANI @navikakumar @IamNaveenKapoor @RShivshankar pic.twitter.com/z5GbqqREUj

"This picture (of Congress leaders eating before fast) reveals double-standard of Congress. On one hand they are claiming to observe fast, on the other hand they are seen having food at a restaurant. The picture is authentic. Let them deny it,” said BJP leader Harish Khurana.