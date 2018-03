ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆ: PEW ಲೇಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಸರ್ವೇ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ

India

PEW (Pew Research Center) survey: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular figure against Rahul, Sonia Gandi and Arvind Kejriwal. In the latest PEW survey 2,464 people are respondent and this survey is conducted between February 21 and March 10 of this year.