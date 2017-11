ನೋಟ್ ಬ್ಯಾನ್ 'ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವದ' ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಪ್ಪುಚುಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

India

Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

The reasons my DP is black today, the 1st anniversary of the #DeMoDisaster : https://t.co/HydB8e3CAl #BJPMoneyLaunderingDay #Nov8BlackDay

English summary

Social media people uploding black dot as Profile picture in order to protest demonatization. in twitter also trending #BJPmoneylaundaringday. under this hashtag social media users criticising Note Ban and PM Modi.