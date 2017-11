'ಶೂರ್ಪನಕಿ ಮೂಗು ಕತ್ತರಿಸಿದ ಹಾಗೆ ದೀಪಿಕಾಳ ಮೂಗು ಕತ್ತರಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ'

India

After physically assaulting Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena has threatened the film's heroine, Deepika Padukone. Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of Rajasthan unit of the outfit, said that they would not hesitate to chop Deepika's nose like Shurpanakha (Shurpanakha was a character in the Ramayana whose nose was chopped off by Lakshmana).