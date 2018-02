"ಮುಂದಿನ ಬಾರಿ ವಿದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋದಾಗ ನೀರವ್ ಮೋದಿಯನ್ನು ಕರೆತನ್ನಿ!"

India

Congress president, Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to bring back PNB scam accused, Nirav Modi during his next foreign trip. Addressing a really at Medipathar in Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM was selling false dreams, just as Nirav Modi sold diamonds as stuff that dreams are made of. Do you want to know where Nirav Modi is, he asked while stating that during the next foreign trip, the PM should bring back the PNB scam accused.