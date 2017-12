ಪ್ರಜೆಗಳ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಯಾಗುವೆ: ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್ ಘೋಷಣೆ

India

Mahesh

Democracy is in bad shape right now, all other states have been making fun of us(Tamil Nadu), I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision now: #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/E4d5Kc9hw7

English summary

In a much-anticipated moment for all his fans and well-wishers, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday(Decemebr 31) confirmed his entry into politics, adding that he will be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.