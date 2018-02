ಕಾರು ಹರಿಸಿ 9 ಮಕ್ಕಳನ್ನು ಕೊಂದ ಆರೋಪಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಶರಣು

India

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Baitha who is accused in the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case, surrendered before the police, on Wednesday. He is the owner of the SUV that ran over nine children and injured around 20 outside their government school at Dharampur village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on February 24.