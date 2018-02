ಡೆಹ್ರಾಡೂನ್ ನಲ್ಲೊಂದು ಮಾದರಿ ಮದುವೆ: ಕೋಮು ಸೌಹಾರ್ದದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

A Muslim family from Dehradun has set an example of humanity by neglecting the typical norms in the name of religion and caste, by raising a Hindu orphan boy and marrying him as per his religion's customs. The family of Mouinuddin adopted, Rakesh Rastogi at the age of 12 but never tried to tamper with his religion.