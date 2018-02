ಮೋಹನ್ ಭಾಗ್ವತ್ ವಿವಾದಿತ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ, ತಿರುಗಿಬಿದ್ದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿಗರು

India

Mahesh

Statement of Dr. Manmohanji Vaidya regarding misrepresentation of Sarsangchalak Dr.Mohanji Bhagwat's speech at Muzzafarpur ( Bihar ) is at https://t.co/8UJvc6PCZ3 ; Video excerpt of what Mohanji actually said is here - https://t.co/0TAvSjs2Dh

Can't expect any better from the RSS. They are the same guys who colluded with the British during freedom struggle and insulted our flag for 52 years. #ApologiseRSS

The RSS Chief's speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation. It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it. Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army. #ApologiseRSS pic.twitter.com/Gh7t4Ghgon

English summary

