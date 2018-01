ನಾಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ತೊಗಾಡಿಯಾ ಪ್ರಜ್ಞಾಹೀನ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪತ್ತೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Tpgadia, who was believed to have gone missing, has been found in a hospital in Ahmedabad. Togadia was admitted to Chandramani Hospital in Ahmedabad in an unconscious state and his sugar levels were said to be low.