ಟೀಕಾಪ್ರವೀಣರ ಬಾಯಿ ಮುಚ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರಾ 'ಮೌನಿ'ಮೋದಿ?

English summary

The 'politics of silence' pervades the nation. It is almost eerie. Maun Modi (silent Modi) has replaced Maun Mohan as the country's pradhan sevak. Narendra Modi should break his silence and should start giving statements on scams.