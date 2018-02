ಇದು ಯೋಗಿ ಕಾಲ! ಮಥುರಾದ ಗೋಡೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ರಾರಾಜಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ಕೇಸರಿ..!

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The buildings and walls of Mathura are getting a touch of saffron ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city to participate in the Lathmar Holi. From cleanliness to giving the city a saffron hue, the Nagar Panchayat has not left a stone unturned to welcome the Chief Minister.