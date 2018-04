ಕತುವಾ ದುರಂತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವಿವಾದಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ: ಕೆಲಸ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಕೇರಳಿಗ

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

This person who put up a facebook post endorsing the rape and killing of Asifa is terminated from his job at Kotak Mahindra Bank. He is nephew of the State BJP General Secretary. #JusticeforAsifa pic.twitter.com/HtrbTBOSvo

A man who was working in a bank in Kerala lost his job for his controversial status on facebook on Kathua rape and murders case. His status was like this: "good that she was killed at this age itself. Else, she would have grown up and returned throwing bombs in India"!