LIVE: ಇಂದು ಮೇಘಾಲಯ-ನಾಗಾಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Northeastern state Meghalaya- 'abode of clouds' is going to polls on Tuesday. Voting will be held in 59 constituencies between 7 am and 4 pm. A total of 372 candidates are in the fray polls after three of them withdrew their documents. Total 32 are female candidates while the rest 340 are males. The campaign for the polls in Meghalaya came to an end on Sunday evening.