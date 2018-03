ಗೋವಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮಾತಿನ ಮೋಡಿ!

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

The President of the Goa Congress, Shantaram Naik has resigned from his post stating that he was inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the party plenary about making way for younger leaders. The 71 year old senior Congress leader resigned after Rahul in his concluding speech that he wants to give the younger generation a chance to come forward and lead the party.