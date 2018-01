ದಲಿತರ ಭೀಮಾ ಕೋರೆಗಾಂವ್ ಕದನದ ಇತಿಹಾಸ

India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Why and how Bhima Koregaon war is important? It was a battle hidden within the history of india. It was the primary battle for self-respect and self rights, only 500 troopers fought twelve hours without food, water and rest against 20,000 horsemen with weapons, 8000 army unit. These 500 brave Mahar soldiers created a history, they won the battle by against Peshwa.