ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ ಪ್ರಕಟ

We will have VVPATs along with EVMs; height of voting compartments will be increased to 30 inches: CEC AK Jyoti on Himachal Pradesh polls pic.twitter.com/XJ7mHYnEM6

For the first time Himachal Pradesh will have 136 all women managed booths: CEC Achal Kumar Jyoti pic.twitter.com/4irZEcgjtP

English summary

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the dates for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner AK Jyoti. The dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat will be announced later.