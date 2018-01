ಬ್ರೇನ್ ಟ್ಯೂಮರ್ ನಿಂದ ಮಗನನ್ನು ಬದುಕಿಸಲು ಈ ಅಸಹಾಯಕ ತಂದೆಗೆ ನೆರವಾಗಿ

India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

My 6-year-old son Anand has been in the hospital kilometres away from home, since the last 210 days. Anand was diagnosed with a condition called ‘Recurrent Anaplastic Brainstem Ependymoma’ in 2014. Since his diagnosis, his brain has shown presence of tumours three times, shattering our world every single time.