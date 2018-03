ಭಾರತೀಯ ರೈಲ್ವೆಗೆ ಐಡಿಯಾ ಕೊಡಿ, 10 ಲಕ್ಷ ರುಪಾಯಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲಿ

India

oi-Srinivasa Mata

English summary

If you're looking to improve the services provided by Indian railways, here's your chance to raise funds and also win a prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Indian railways has announced a public competition "How to Raise Money For Railways To Provide Better Services" and is asking people to share their ideas on how to raise money for railways to provide better services.