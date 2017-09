ಗೋವಾ: ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಮದ್ಯ ಸೇವನೆ ನಿಷೇಧ!

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Goa government will soon impose a ban on drinking in public. Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that the state will ban drinking of liquor in public places to curb the nuisance created by people in drunken state.