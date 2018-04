1984 ರ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಆರೆಸ್ಸೆಸ್ ನೆರವು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದರೇ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ..?!

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

'24 Akbar Road: A Short History Of The People Behind The Fall And The Rise Of The Congress' ಎಂಬ ತಮ್ಮ ಪುಸ್ತಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಇಂದಿರಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಯ ನಂತರ ನಡೆದ ಹಲವು ಅಚ್ಚರಿಯ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

Former prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi sought help of Rashtriya Swayamsevaka Sangh, popularly known as RSS, during 1984 elections. In a book named '24 Akbar Road: A Short History Of The People Behind The Fall And The Rise Of The Congress' written by Rasheed Kidwai, explains these things.