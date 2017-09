ಗೋವಾ ಬೈನಾ ಬೀಚ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಮನೆ ನೆಲಸಮ: ಕರವೇ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

India

Karave activists protested against Goa government's decision on which it has forcefully demolished the homes of Kannadigas and evacuated them at Baina beach on Sep 26th. The govt has also demolished the temple built by the Kannadigas, where some of them were staying. Karave activists blames Goa CM Manohar parrikar for this.