ಪುಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭೀಮಾ-ಕೊರೆಗಾಂವ್ ಗಲಭೆ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದ ದಲೈಲಾಮ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday condemned Pune's Bhima-Koregaon violence saying that people should not mobilise against any religion. Speaking to the media here, he said, "Religion is a personal business and matter. We should not mobilise like we are Hindus, we are Muslims. This is not right. What is the value of anger? Anger is not good for health. More compassionate mind is good for health."