ಯೋಗಿ-ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಪತನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕೈ ಜೋಡಿಸಿದ ಎಸ್ ಪಿ-ಬಿಎಸ್ಪಿ

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

BSP to Support @samajwadiparty in the LS By-Polls in Phulpur & Gorakhpur . Much awaited decision by Mayawati Ji . Looking forward to contesting together & creating a larger Bahujan secular alliance . pic.twitter.com/5uD4lOUYnT

English summary

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are joined hands for the crucial bypolls to the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats scheduled for March 11 in a bid to give a tough contest to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).