4 Rohingyas, including three children and a woman, were killed in a fire at an UN-run transit camp in southeastern Bangladesh's Ukhiya upazila near Cox's Bazar on Friday night. Cox's Bazar's Additional Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul said, "The fire, which broke out at around 3:30 am late on Friday, from a candle in their tent at the camp, also left three others injured.