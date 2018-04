ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯಿಂದ ಉಗ್ರರ ಹೊಸ ಹಿಟ್ ಲಿಸ್ಟ್‌ ಪ್ರಕಟ

India

Amidst the new counter-offensive in the Valley, the Indian Army has prepared a new hit-list. There are nine names part of this list. Kashmir has witnessed several encounters in the past two months owing to increased recruitment into the Hizbul Mujahideen. Recruitment have been the highest in Baramulla, an Intelligence Bureau report says.