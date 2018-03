ಚಂದ್ರಬಾಬು ನಾಯ್ಡುಗೆ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಬರೆದ ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪತ್ರದಲ್ಲೇನಿದೆ?

India

oi-Balaraj Tantri

English summary

BJP President Amit Shah writes to TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. In a letter Shah mentioned, TDP’s decision to quit NDA over Andhra special status ‘unfortunate, unilateral’. BJP is insensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh is “untrue and baseless.”