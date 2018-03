ನಮ್ಮ ಗೆಲುವು ಬಡವರಿಗೆ, ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಪಣೆ: ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed the party's victory on the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttara Pradesh by elections as the victory of the poor, the youth and the minorities. "This victory is the victory of the citizens who are poor, are labourers, farmers, the youth, the minorities, and the women, and it is a huge victory," Yadav told press in lucknow