ಆಧಾರ್ ನಿಂದ ದೇಶದ ಭದ್ರತೆಗೆ ಕುತ್ತು: ಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಭಿನ್ನರಾಗ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.

English summary

Senior BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy has termed Aadhaar as a threat to national security. In a Tweet, Swamy said that he would be writing to the Prime Minister about the same.