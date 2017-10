ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದಿನ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನವಜಾತ ಶಿಶುಗಳ ಮರಣ

India

Mahesh

Death of children reported in another BJP ruled State #Gujarat . My heart goes out to their parents n family members.May God gv them strength https://t.co/e94hxtpn9Z

Shocking! 9 childrens admitted in ICU die a single day at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences with the bereaved family members. #RIP https://t.co/VQvuwcqzH7

English summary

At least nine newborns died on Saturday in an Ahmedabad government hospital, including five who were admitted from other public hospitals in critical condition, confirmed official sources.