ಐಐಟಿ ಪದವೀಧರರಿಂದ ಹೊಸ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷ

English summary

A group of 50 alumni from the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country have quit their jobs to form a political party to fight for the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The group, which is waiting for an approval from the Election Commission, has named their outfit "Bahujan Azad Party".