ದಾಲ್ ಸರೋವರ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆಗೆ ಮುಂದಾದ ಐದರ ಮುದ್ದು ಕಂದ!

A five-year-old kid, named Jannat, is on a mission to clean the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, along with her father. Jannat, a class KG student at Linton Hall Public School Srinagar, with her father's support, has begun the cleaning drive and is requesting everyone to use the dustbins instead of throwing wastages in Dal Lake.