ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಹವಾ: ತಿಳಿಯಬೇಕಾದ 8 ಸಂಗತಿ

3 Northeastern states, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will face assembly elections this year. Elections will be held in Tripura on Feb 18 and Feb 27th in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Counting will be on March 3rd. Here are few things to know all about 3 northeastern states.