3 women were died, in #Stampede, during distribution of Sankranti kits to poor by #VuyyuruFoundation at #Guntur



Thousands of people were gathered, as TDP chief #ChandrababuNaidu was Chief Guest. After Naidu left, crowd was out of controlled, broke the barricades.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/TnZ1TXRBsI