India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

2G Saga Unfolds: Former Telecom Minister Adimuthu Raja is likely to release his book on the 2G scam which led to the defeat of UPA-II in 2014 general elections. A Raja has taken to task former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the then Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai.