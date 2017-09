Hyderabad

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

In one of the biggest crackdown on ragging, 54 students of an IT university in Andhra Pradesh have been suspended. The decision to suspend the students was taken after a probe confirmed the mass ragging on August 24 at the Rajiv University of Knowledge Technologies at Nuzvid in Krishna district.